Kazakhstan intends not to increase VAT - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Value-added tax (VAT) won't increase in Kazakhstan by order of the head of state, said the country's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the first meeting of the renewed government, Trend reports.

"We must look into different ways to replenish the revenue side of the budget. The Ministries of National Economy and Finance should ensure that the republican budget's expenditures and revenues are well planned. It is critical to implement effective measures to improve tax and customs administration, especially through digitization," noted Bektenov.

According to the prime minister, it's crucial to strengthen financial discipline, eliminate unproductive expenses, and enhance the efficiency of overall government budget expenditures.

"I want to emphasize once again that we should exert maximum efforts to ensure a high pace of economic growth. Each minister and regional governor bear personal responsibility for achieving the set goals," he added.

Bektenov was appointed prime minister of Kazakhstan in accordance with a relevant decree signed by the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on February 6.

