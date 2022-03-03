UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund

The UAE expressed interest in creating the Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

On Wednesday Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Bin Tauk Al-Marri.

The sides discussed topical issues of further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UAE and the practical implementation of a number of joint activities in this area. In particular, the implementation of projects in the hotel business, resort and recreation sector, agriculture, energy, tourism and a number of other areas.

At the same time, the Kyrgyz side noted the need to hold the 2nd meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Emirati Commission as soon as possible, the report said.

The need to form the Kyrgyz-Emirates Business Council and launch its work to mobilize important mechanisms for expanding trade and economic cooperation was also noted.

A separate topic of conversation was the issue of creating the Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund (KEIF). Kazakbaev proposed to make every effort of the parties to establish KEIF as soon as possible. The Emirates side expressed keen interest in creating a joint investment fund and proposed to include this important issue on the agenda of the next joint actions at senior expert and high levels, the press service said.

Further, Minister Kazakbaev expressed the interest of the Kyrgyz side in attracting and using the rich experience of the Emirati side in carrying out reforms in the field of public administration, digitalization, healthcare, introducing the foundations of a green economy, in the fight against corruption, as well as in the field of countering international terrorism.

In turn, the minister of economy of the UAE expressed his readiness to consider the investment projects of the Kyrgyz side handed over to him during the meeting.