Kyrgyz engineer develops energy-independent air filter to combat pollution

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. Kyrgyz engineer Amantur Salymbaev has cooked up an energy-independent air filtration system that runs like a well-oiled machine, relying solely on aerodynamics and steering clear of electricity or water, Trend reports via the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan.

The filter, which boasts 97 percent efficiency in purifying air, is currently undergoing patenting in Kyrgyzpatent.

To validate its effectiveness, Salymbaev collaborated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Monitoring. Lab tests confirmed that the filter traps 97 percent of harmful substances, including soot and carbon dioxide (CO₂).

Salymbaev’s filter has already found its footing in six spots, including a mosque, a blacksmith forge, and a private property. The filters are built to stand the test of time for about 5-6 years and come with a price tag of 25,000 soms ($285).

The project has also received support from the Accelerate Prosperity Foundation and continues to grow with the help of government agencies. If widely adopted, Salymbaev’s filter could significantly reduce emissions and serve as a model for sustainable environmental innovation in Kyrgyzstan.

