Pandemic likely to end by summer - Tajik minister of health
The pandemic may decline as early as next year and may end in the summer, says the Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Jamoliddin Abdullozoda, Trend reports citing Kabar.
“The only condition necessary for the development of such an optimistic scenario is to make the pandemic manageable,» he notes.
“I think we will not have an increase in COVID-19 infections after the New Year holidays. To the contrary, there will be a decrease.»
Abdullozoda hopes that vaccination will also significantly improve the situation.
Tajikistan has joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility. COVAX can plan for the first deliveries of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
Latest
If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev
After April war, then leadership of Armenia practically promised to withdraw from occupied territories - President Aliyev
No-one managed to force us to make peace agreement that contradicted our interests - President of Azerbaijan
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan" was key message of President İlham Aliyev in his closing speech of 2019 - President's assistant (PHOTO)
I rejected wishes of certain countries because those wishes were against our national interests - President of Azerbaijan
We can already send and receive first cargo from Azerbaijan to Turkey through Armenia and Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Karabakh Victory has very important place in history of Caucasus - Turkish Minister of National Defense
In coming days, we will begin construction of railway from Horadiz to Zangilan, to Armenian border - President of Azerbaijan
Many of Armenian armed units that still remain in some of liberated lands neutralized - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year (PHOTO)