Tajikistan's Investment Credit Bank and KazakhExport to cowork on trade financing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. The Investment Credit Bank of Tajikistan (ICB) has signed a strategic agreement with Kazakhstan's Export Credit Agency, KazakhExport, to enhance cooperation in trade financing and client insurance, Trend reports.

The agreement, signed by ICB Chairman Mirzosafar Safarov and KazakhExport Deputy Chairman Sergey Kuklin, aims to improve access to modern trade finance tools for businesses in both countries. Through the synergistic amalgamation of resources and domain-specific expertise, the two entities are poised to enhance the operational capabilities of exporters and importers while catalyzing cross-border trade dynamics.

Safarov shone a light on the silver lining of the partnership, pointing out that it will open doors to financial instruments, cut through the red tape of trade barriers, and tighten the economic bonds between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. He added that the agreement reflects ICB’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and offering new growth opportunities for its clients.

KazakhExport is a subsidiary of Baiterek, a national management holding. The main task of the company is to support domestic non-commodity exporters through various financial instruments.

