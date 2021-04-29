Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opens in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan has officially opened in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Uzbek Dunyo news agency.

Is reported that the ceremony was attended by the governor of Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Darkhan Satybaldy and other officials.

The consulate will carry out tasks for the development of investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The decree on the opening of the Consulate General in the city of Samarkand was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor of the Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov said that the Uzbek side is ready to continue to provide the necessary assistance in the work of the Consulate General.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Darkhan Satybaldy in his speech expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for all-round support in the opening of the Consulate General and expressed confidence that the opening of a new diplomatic mission would contribute to the further development of Kazakh-Uzbek bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual trust.

The Consulate General of Kazakhstan is located at 52A Yalantush Bahodir Street, Samarkand, Bukhara, Jizzakh, Surkhandarya, Kashkadarya regions, as well as the Karakalpakstan Republic were identified as consular districts.

