Uzbekistan emerges as new IT hub for US businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Uzbekistan has become an IT hub for US businesses, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US Furqat Sidiqov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) event held in Washington, DC.

"Uzbekistan has become an IT hub for US businesses. We have the most developed IT parks in Central Asia. Now a lot of sourcing companies and center calls are working for US businesses. Right now, we have more than 100,000 young Uzbeks engaged in IT services," the ambassador said.

According to him, Uzbekistan's IT exports amounted to more than $500 million last year. A total of 70 percent of it went to the US market.

"More than 100,000 people are working full-time in IT parks. But because of US companies, Uzbek students have so-called half-time work. Because of that, they have incomes in the amount of $1,000 per month," Furqat Sidiqov added.

Meanwhile, the volume of mutual trade turnover between both countries grew by 30 percent by the end of 2023. The number of successfully operating US companies in the Uzbek market is also growing.