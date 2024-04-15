Tehran's airports resume operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport have resumed their operations in Tehran, Trend reports referring to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

The two mentioned airports started operating flights today, April 15, at 06:00 local time.

On April 14, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired dozens of rockets and UAVs at Israel. Afterward, Iranian airports in Tehran temporarily suspended operations.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the IRGC in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

