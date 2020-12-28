Iran to get COVID-19 vaccine soon - Iran’s Red Crescent Society

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 28

Trend:



Iran’s Red Crescent Society said it’ll take delivery of a batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE within three weeks.

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” the organization’s director, Karim Hemmati said, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.

In an earlier statement, Hemmati said his organization was in talks for 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country.