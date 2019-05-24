Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan

24 May 2019 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

On the eve of the Republic Day, people remember with gratitude those who created Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov wrote in his social media post, Trend reports on May 24.

“Azerbaijani people unite around the ideas of Azerbaijanism by expressing a commitment to statehood,” added Ahmadov, who is also Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

“Although ADR, established 101 years ago, did not last long, the ADR traditions are kept by its worthy successor - Azerbaijan, and the memory of its glorious history will live in the hearts of people forever,” he wrote.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:33
MP: Azerbaijan honors memory of ADR founders with great respect
Politics 12:25
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people
Politics 12:00
Azerbaijani vice-speakers to deliver reports on various issues in parliament
Politics 11:22
Domestic debt makes 8% of Azerbaijan’s total debt
Finance 11:14
Latest
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:50
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:33
MP: Azerbaijan honors memory of ADR founders with great respect
Politics 12:25
Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery
World 12:21
Bulgartransgaz announces temporary transmission capacity limitation
Oil&Gas 12:16
Nar commissions over 120 new base stations
Society 12:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people
Politics 12:00
German company implements project in Uzbekistan worth 2.6 M euros
Economy 11:41