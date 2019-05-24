Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

On the eve of the Republic Day, people remember with gratitude those who created Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov wrote in his social media post, Trend reports on May 24.

“Azerbaijani people unite around the ideas of Azerbaijanism by expressing a commitment to statehood,” added Ahmadov, who is also Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

“Although ADR, established 101 years ago, did not last long, the ADR traditions are kept by its worthy successor - Azerbaijan, and the memory of its glorious history will live in the hearts of people forever,” he wrote.

story will be updated

