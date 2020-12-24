Parliament approves new government of Georgia

The new government of Georgia and its program obtained the confidence vote of 85 MPs at the extraordinary plenary session held on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

There is only one new minister in the Cabinet. Gocha Lortkipanidze took over the post of the Minister of Justice.

The parliament approved the heads of the other ministries with no changes. Thus the Cabinet members of Georgia are:

Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure – Maia Tskitishvili;

Minister of Internal Affairs – Vakhtang Gomelauri; Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development – Natia Turnava;

Minister of Foreign Affairs – David Zalkaliani;

Minister of Finance – Ivane Machavariani;

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports – Mikheil Chkhenkeli;

Minister of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs – Ekaterine Tikaradze;

Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture – Levan Davitashvili;

Minister of Defense – Irakli Gharibashvili;

State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality – Tea Akhvlediani.

Building a European State governmental program is mainly targeted to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new government needed the support of 76 members of the parliament.