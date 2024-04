BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili and the Ambassador of China to Georgia, Chou Tsien have signed an agreement on exemption from visa requirements, Trend reports.

After entering into force, the agreement will allow citizens of Georgia to travel to China without a visa and stay in the country for 30 days at a time. The agreement will enter into force after the completion of internal legal procedures by the two states.