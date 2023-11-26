Israel receives list of third hostage group to be released from Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Israel has received a list of names of people kidnapped by Hamas, who will be released as part of the third phase of the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to the information, the list was received by the Israeli authorities from Qatar, which is mediating the negotiations with Hamas.

It is expected that the third group of hostages will be released today.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel