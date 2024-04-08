5.2-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred on the Japanese island of Kyushu, in the south of Miyazaki Prefecture, the country's national meteorological department says, Trend reports.

According to the report, experts warned of the possibility of strong vibrations after the earthquake through the emergency warning system.

The epicenter of the disaster was on the coast of Miyazaki Island. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 40 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was declared.