ADB urges Tajikistan to prioritize green urbanization

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) urges Tajikistan to prioritize green, sustainable, and inclusive urbanization, Trend reports.

The ADB emphasizes that urbanization can benefit Tajikistan by allowing it to capitalize on the demographic dividend offered by its growing and youthful population. According to projections from the ADB's Tajikistan National Urban Assessment, Tajikistan's population is expected to reach 16.2 million by 2050, with 60 percent of the total comprising working-age individuals.

Shanny Campbell, the ADB Country Director for Tajikistan, highlights that population growth will necessitate the creation of new job opportunities. She notes that Tajikistan's urban sector is three times more productive than the rural sector in terms of job creation.

The ADB stresses the urgent need for nature-based solutions and sponge city approaches to address urban flooding and other hazards.

The bank recommends immediate investments in water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, and urban mobility. Additionally, it suggests focusing on affordable and livable housing, urban eco-tourism, digital systems, and improving governance skills to enhance the economic and social efficiency of cities.

It was noted that by establishing a system of cities comprising small, medium, and large urban centers, the country can distribute growth poles, expand equitable access to services and economic opportunities, and improve living conditions.

To note, ADB was established in 1966. In line with the bank's partnership strategy with Tajikistan for 2021-2025, ADB's operations in the country focus on three strategic priorities: supporting structural reforms to enhance resource distribution and mobilization, improving labor productivity through human capital development, and contributing to the improvement of living conditions through strategic investments.