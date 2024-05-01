EBRD discloses current loan portfolio in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 1. The loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) projects in Kyrgyzstan was estimated at 232 million euros as of February 29, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, the portfolio was designed for the implementation of 81 active projects.

Among these projects, the majority of funding, 76 percent, or 176 million euros, was directed towards sustainable infrastructure.

Additionally, 13 percent, or 31 million euros, was allocated to financial institutions, and the remaining 11 percent, or 25 million euros, was designated for industry, commerce, and agriculture.

In total, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 970 million euros across 242 projects as of February 29, 2024.

Furthermore, the share of the private sector in the entire investment portfolio of the bank in Kyrgyzstan was 24 percent.