Uzbekistan shares volume of investments in 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan implemented 107.1 trillion soums ($8.4 billion) of investments in fixed capital from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that this number has increased by 89.2 percent year-on-year (56.6 trillion soums, or $4.4 billion in January–March 2023).

A total of 81.3 trillion soums ($6.4 billion), or 75.9 percent, of investments in fixed capital were financed by attracted funds, while 25.8 trillion soums ($2 billion), or 24.1 percent, were at the expense of the own funds of enterprises, organizations, and the population.

Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the country implemented 187.9 trillion soums ($14.9 billion) of foreign investments and loans in fixed capital in 2023.

The foreign loans under the guarantee of the country amounted to 21.2 trillion soums ($1.6 billion).

Furthermore, foreign direct investments and non-guaranteed foreign loans were 84.3 trillion soums ($6.7 billion), with other foreign investments totaling 82.4 trillion soums ($6.5 billion).