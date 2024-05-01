Azerbaijani oil prices tumble

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 30 fell by $0.67, standing at $89.1 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.65 (to $87.5 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $70.66 per barrel, which is $0.9 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.89 on April 30, compared to the previous indication, and amounted to $87.97.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 1.

