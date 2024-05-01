Turkmenistan begins repair and construction on Ashgabat - Geoktepe highway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan begins repair and construction work on the section of the Ashgabat-Geoktepe highway, as well as on the road between the Polatly and Akhan monuments in Arkadag city, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the municipality and the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag city under the President of Turkmenistan announced the start of these repair and construction works.

The purpose of these works is to create modern and comfortable conditions for citizens and improve the architectural appearance of the city.

Due to the work, starting on April 29, the movement of vehicles in these areas will be limited until the complete completion of repairs and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has recently opened traffic on the Tejen-Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

The new highway has six lanes for traffic, and on each side there is an additional lane for emergencies, a ditch, and metal fences to prevent animals and people from entering the roadway.