Kazakh KazTransOil sees growth in oil transportation to refineries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. The volume of oil transportation to oil refineries in Kazakhstan through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil amounted to 4.327 million tons of oil, Trend reports.

According to KazTransOil's data, compared to the same period in 2023, the volume of oil transportation increased by 27,000 tons.

Thus, 1.414 million tons were supplied to the Atyrau oil refinery, 1.36 million tons were supplied to PetroKazakhstan Oil Products, 1.458 million tons were supplied to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, and 95,000 tons were supplied to CASPI BITUM.

Meanwhile, KazTransOil transported 11.379 million tons of oil separately through its main oil pipeline system from January through March 2024. Compared to the same period in 2023, the volume of oil transportation increased by 1.03 million tons.

Furthermore, the volume of oil transportation separately through the main oil pipeline system of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil amounted to 44.188 million tons of oil, which is 3.532 million tons more than in 2022.