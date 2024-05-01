NATO exercises to take place in Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. NATO airborne exercise Swift Response 24 will take place in Romania from May 5 to May 24, the press service of the country's Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

It is reported that a total of 5 thousand military personnel and 320 units of military equipment from 7 NATO countries and their partners will be involved in the maneuvers.

"As part of the exercise, one of the largest airborne operations in Europe since World War II will be carried out with the participation of about 2 thousand paratroopers from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, the USA and France," the report says.