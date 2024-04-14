Russia expresses concern over Middle East escalation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Russia is highly concerned about another dangerous escalation in the Middle East, Trend reports, referring to the foreign ministry's statement.

"We are highly concerned over yet another dangerous escalation in the region. We have repeatedly warned that the unresolved nature of numerous crises in the Middle East, primarily in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Iran's attack on Israel was taken as part of the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to attacks on Iranian targets in the region.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

