Israel discloses count of remaining hostages in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. There are 215 hostages left in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports, referring to the post of the representative of the Israel Defense Forces Doron Spielman on social network X (Twitter).

He noted that the Israeli government has no information about the condition of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

On the first day of the 4-day humanitarian ceasefire on November 24, Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. According to the terms, Israel returned three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage. On November 25, 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinian hostages were released.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel