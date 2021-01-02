Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which eight were locally transmitted and 14 arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

A new suspected case arriving in Shanghai from outside the mainland was reported Friday, said the commission.

Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,287 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,015 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 272 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,093 by Friday, including 383 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,076 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.