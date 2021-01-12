Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng secures $2 billion credit line to expand manufacturing
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc said on Tuesday it has secured a credit line of 12.8 billion yuan ($2 billion) from five Chinese banks to expand manufacturing and sales, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
New York-listed Xpeng, which has a market value of $35 billion, said the credit facility will diversify its funding channels.
The maker of the P7 sedan and the G3 sport-utility vehicle is planning to build a third car plant in China.
The agreement was signed with Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China CITIC Bank and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank.
Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, delivered just over 27,000 vehicles last year.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents updated list of servicemen who died as martyrs in Karabakh war
Restoration of transport communications can impart great dynamism to development of region, strengthen security - President Aliyev
Working group will be established headed by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - President Putin
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history, we must think about future - President Aliyev
Armenia's Investigative Committee must study actions of officers during Karabakh war - group of protesters