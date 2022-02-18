Extraordinary meeting on Ukraine fails to happen

The extraordinary meeting of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, scheduled for Friday, did not take place, Ukrainian delegation in the group said, Trend reports.

"The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group informs that, unfortunately, the extraordinary meeting, convened at 18:00 on February 18, 2022, at the initiative of the OSCE coordinator, did not take place," Ukrainian delegation said.

It is alleged that the meeting did not take place due to the refusal of the Russian side.

At the same time, Kiev assured that it was ready for immediate discussion within the framework of a group of issues on the de-escalation of the situation on the line of contact.