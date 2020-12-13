Russia records over 28,000 coronavirus cases in the past day

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 28,080 in the past day to 2,653,928, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the past two days the growth rate did not exceed 1.1%, according to the crisis center.

Currently, 500,752 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Death toll

Russia reported 488 COVID-19 deaths in the past day versus 560 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 46,941.

The mortality rate remained at 1.77%, according to the crisis center.

Recoveries

Some 20,277 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 2,106,235.

According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries remained at 79.4% of all those infected.