Russian state border guards neutralize 'saboteurs' from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Russian military servicemen and border guards released a report saying the state border of Russia üas violated by a "sabotage-reconnaissance group" which penetrated from the territory of Ukraine, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the press service, five violators were neutralized.

On February 21, 2022, at nearly 06:00 (GMT +3), in the area of ​​​ Mityakinskaya settlement, Rostov region, on the section of the state border of Russia with Ukraine, the Russian FSB [Federal Security Service] border detachment detected the penetration of a sabotage-reconnaissance group, the press service said.

Two infantry fighting vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine penetrated the territory of Russia for the emergency evacuation of the Ukrainian sabotage group, and both vehicles were destroyed by fire from Russian anti-tank weapons, the press service said.

There are no casualties among the servicemen of the Armed Forces and the border guards of Russia, said the press service.