Russia records 13,436 daily COVID cases, a new high since October 14

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,436 over the past day to 22,106,985, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the highest since October 14, 2022, when 14,736 cases were registered. A day earlier, 9,826 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,548 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 40 regions, while in other 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,662 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,862 over the past day versus 1,862 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,387,111, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,271 over the past day versus 1,203 a day earlier, reaching 1,861,369.