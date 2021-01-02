Turkey confirms 12,203 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported on Friday 12,203 COVID-19 cases, including 1,908 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,220,855, its health ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 212 to 21,093, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,114,760 after 14,110 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,891 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 158,103 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 24,662,670.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.