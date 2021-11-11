U.S. petroleum data mixed last week

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.4 million barrels per day during the week ending Nov. 5, 343,000 barrels per day more than the previous week's average, according to a weekly report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Refineries operated at 86.7 percent of their operable capacity last week, said the report.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day, while distillate fuel production increased, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day, data from the report showed.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.1 million barrels per day last week, down by 63,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.1 million barrels per day, 14.3 percent more than the same four-week period last year.

At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7 percent below the five year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week and are about 4 percent below the five year average for this time of year.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels a day, up by 6.1 percent from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.4 million barrels a day, up by 11.2 percent from the same period last year.

The United States has been a major global oil producer over the past few years, thanks to surging growth in its shale oil production.