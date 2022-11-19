UK, France, Germany, US urge Iran to follow nuclear non-proliferation principles

The UK, France, Germany (the E3) and the United States called upon Tehran to adhere to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), following the adoption of a resolution on Iran by the IAEA Board of Governors, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This resolution was adopted in response to Iran’s insufficient cooperation with the IAEA on serious and outstanding issues relating to Iran’s legal obligations under its Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement," the four nations said in a joint statement.

Against this backdrop, the E3 and the US called upon Tehran to fulfill its NPT-required safeguards obligations and "provide technically credible explanations" for the presence of uranium particles identified at three undeclared locations in Iran and clarify the whereabouts of the related nuclear material and/or contaminated equipment.

"We hope Iran takes this opportunity to cooperate with the IAEA in good faith toward closing these outstanding matters so that no further Board action on these issues will be necessary," the statement reads.