BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, Trend reports.

"Fraternal people of Azerbaijan, we, Ukrainians, thank you for your help, support and solidarity!

May the coming year 2023 bring joy to your hearts, harmony and family comfort to your homes, may peace and prosperity always reign in your beautiful country!" he wrote on Facebook.