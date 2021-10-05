Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) continues preparations for the International Business Forum (IBF), which will be held in Baku on November 14-17, 2021, the head of the association's representative office in Azerbaijan Abdurrahman Uzun told Trend.

According to Uzun, holding the event in Baku has great importance and will allow attracting investments to Azerbaijan.

"The holding of the International Business Forum in Azerbaijan, along with attracting investors to the country, will also show that a favorable business environment has remained in the country after Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], too," he said.

The forum, which will bring together businessmen and statesmen from various countries, is organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening business ties, in particular, in the field of investments.

Within the framework of the International Business Forum established by MUSIAD in 1995, in which 42 associations from 25 countries are represented, it’s planned to hold a number of panel sessions, country presentations, bilateral meetings, and other events.

More than 500 investors from the countries where the Association is represented will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the business forum.