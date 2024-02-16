Azerbaijan plans to establish agro-parks across regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Currently, work is underway to create 24 agro-parks on an area of 66 thousand hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"Currently, 22 agro-parks encompassing 58,600 hectares are active, with development and installation works underway at two more agro-parks," he emphasized.

