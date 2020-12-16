Process of prisoner exchange between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The process of exchange of prisoners between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Dec. 16, Trend reports.

“Now not only the OSCE Minsk Group, but also other international organizations and structures are dealing with the issues related to the situation in the region within their competence and, in particular, in combination with the work with Baku and Yerevan, which is an essential condition,” Zakharova said.

“Given the scale of the declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities that was adopted on November 10, at the moment, on one hand, the process of its implementation and on the other hand, the process of adjusting all those international structures and organizations that must resolve the issues within their powers are underway,” Zakharova said.

“Time is required for all these issues to be agreed upon,” the spokesperson said. “There are a huge number of problems in the region, namely, humanitarian issues, security, demining. The process of adjusting each segment of the settlement in its own directions is underway.”