Azerbaijan's "Jabrayil" energy hub to open access to European markets

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 27. The 330-kV Azerbaijan's "Jabrayil" node substation will provide stable and reliable electricity to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Trend reports.

It was mentioned during the media tour held to familiarize the media with the construction of the energy hub that this substation will provide more profitable access to the European energy markets via the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Agri route (Türkiye) and afterward via the Turkish energy system.

The construction of a substation in Jabrayil is also a very important and promising megaproject from the point of view of increasing export opportunities and connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the common energy system of Azerbaijan.

In addition, this project will allow transferring energy generated at the "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" power plants, including from alternative, renewable energy sources and small hydroelectric power plants, to the common energy system of Azerbaijan.

In general, Azerbaijan intends to increase the share of renewable energy sources in total electricity production to 30 percent by 2030. Furthermore, Azerbaijan plans to conduct large-scale activities to create green energy on its liberated territories in 2022-2026. This will help not only to establish the production of green energy but also to organize its export.