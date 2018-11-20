Azerbaijan successfully pursuing social policy set by president: Deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev, Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's government is successfully and decently pursuing the large-scale social policy set by President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said.

He was speaking at the presentation of the concept of the “e-sosial” website, the new logo and website of the DOST (Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Ahmadov noted that the changes occurring in recent years in Azerbaijan in all spheres of life, give reason to talk about improving people’s standards of living, various forms of state care for people in need, effective and transparent implementation of this care, successful implementation of social policy in the country.

Ahmadov stressed that the main goal of the Azerbaijani government is to create all the necessary conditions for further improving the well-being of people, increasing state care for those in need and ensuring a decent life for every person.

He added that the service called DOST is aimed at improving rendering of services to people, in particular to those in need.

