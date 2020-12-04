Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Politics 4 December 2020 19:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of issues arising from the trilateral statement on Karabakh, signed on November 10, 2020. The importance of the implementation of this agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region was stressed.

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as expanding cooperation within international organizations.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

