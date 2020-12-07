Azerbaijan to discuss cancellation of curfew
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
The Parliament of Azerbaijan will consider the decision to approve the decree of the President of Azerbaijan 'On the abolition of the curfew from 00:00 on December 12' during its regular meeting on December 11, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the appointment of the chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan will also be considered.
