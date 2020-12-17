Azerbaijan reveals medical workers killed during 44-day war with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 150 medical workers of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry were injured during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Medical Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

“Some 42 medical workers of the ministry, including nine doctors, were killed during the war,” colonel added.

"From the first days of the war, treatment and medical assistance to our wounded are under the control of Supreme Commander, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva,” Ibrahimov said. “The instructions were made to open rehabilitation centers to treat the wounded."

“Currently, the medical institutions provided with the latest medical equipment operate under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Ministry of Health,” colonel said. “Two field hospitals and several first-aid posts serve our servicemen around the clock in the liberated territories upon the order of the minister of defense."