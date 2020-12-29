Turkey condemned violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The attacks by Armenian armed elements that refused to lay down their arms and retreat in Nagorno-Karabakh against the armed forces of Azerbaijan are in clear violation of the ceasefire regime established by the trilateral declaration of November 10, 2020, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said, Trend reports citing Turkish MFA.

"As a result of attacks by Armenian armed groups on November 26, December 8, 11 and 27, there were killed and wounded among the Azerbaijani military and civilians. As one of the signatories to the Trilateral Statement, Armenia is responsible for the withdrawal of all Armenian armed elements and the observance of the ceasefire.

The Azerbaijani side gave the necessary response against the provocations of the Armenian armed elements, using its legal right to self-defense.

To establish a lasting peace in the region, Armenia is required to accept reality at the front and fulfill its obligations under the trilateral Statement," he said.