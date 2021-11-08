Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

One year has passed since the historic Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], Trend reports.

On November 8, 2020, the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of the city of Shusha, the heart of Azerbaijan.

In connection with the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic victory over Armenia in the second Karabakh war, the crew of Trend TV met with the Azerbaijani special forces who participated in the battles for Shusha, and prepared a documentary film "Shusha - Apogee of Victory", based on their memories about the war.

The film highlights the combat path that the participants of the Shusha operation went through - Heroes of the second Karabakh war, servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conferred with orders and medals, and special forces of the State Border Service.

The special forces told about the details of the Shusha operation, other military operations, a confident victory over the enemy, the lesson that was taught to the invaders, shared their memories of battles in forests and on difficult terrain.

VIDEO: