Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots fulfill several tasks during 'TurAz Eagle – 2022' exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Pilots of combat aircraft carried out flights to study the terrain during the 'TurAz Eagle – 2022' Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Later, operational flights were carried out according to the plan of the exercises.

A briefing on the plan of the operation, weather conditions, and other technical issues was given before the flights.

According to the plan, the tasks of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means by performing deceptive maneuvers using electronic warfare equipment and destroying the designated land-based targets were accomplished.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots demonstrated high professionalism by successful fulfillment of the assigned tasks.