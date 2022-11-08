Azerbaijani FM calls on his Armenian counterpart to refrain from actions that undermine peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to refrain from actions that undermine the peace process, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani FM's Twitter post.

"At the initiative of Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a meeting with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington DC. I reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment & readiness for the soonest conclusion of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, and urged to refrain from actions that would undermine the process," he wrote.