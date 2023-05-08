Circus trial in Armenia: Azerbaijani soldier sentenced to 11.5 years in prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The so-called "court" in Armenia has passed a verdict against Agshin Babirov, one of the two Azerbaijani servicemen captured by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports via Armenian media.

Thus, Babirov was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.

Meanwhile, an "investigation" against the second Azerbaijani serviceman Huseyn Akhundov is underway.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

After a while, Armenian media outlets released photo and video depicting Armenians torturing Huseyn Akhundov.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case on the fact of torture in Armenia against a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations in this regard, and also demanded that the ICRC visit the Azerbaijani servicemen in captivity.