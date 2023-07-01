Azerbaijan continues providing unhinged passage for Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Another footage has been released showing provision of an unhindered passage for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region through Lachin checkpoint, Trend reports.

The footage clearly shows that Armenian residents of Karabakh can freely pass through the checkpoint established by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road at any time of the day.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.