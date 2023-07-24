'Turkic World' media platform office officially opens in Baku (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. A ceremony of opening the 'Turkic World' media platform, a joint project of Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group, has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the head office was attended by Head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Javid Musayev, Head of the Information Support Sector of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farhad Amirbayov, Director of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, Deputy Directors of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoghlu and Sahil Karimli, Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group Omar Karaca, representative of Albayrak Media Group Samir Babaoghlu, Board Member of Albayrak Media Group Mesut Albayrak, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and other guests.

Speaking at the event with an opening speech, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoghlu noted that the Albayrak Media Holding and Trend News Agency agreed to establish a joint media platform in 2021.

"This platform has been operating in Azerbaijan for two years now. We are very proud that other Turkic-speaking fraternal countries have joined this platform and that its center is located in Baku. The state news agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Turkish Albayrak Media Group are represented on this platform," he said.

Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group Omar Karaca in his speech noted that the opening of a joint media platform is the beginning of further development of relations between the Turkic states.

"At the global media forum in Shusha, we discussed a number of issues with media representatives from 50 different countries. We are very grateful to Azerbaijan, which decided to hold such a forum and accepted it," Karaca said. "Two years ago, together with the Trend News Agency, we became important partners within the Turkic.World project. Over the years, our joint project has grown and developed."

"We are currently opening an office in Baku and we hope to develop our relations with the Turkic states in all areas, opening larger offices in different places in the coming years. I hope that the opening of this office will be the beginning of future development," Karaca said.

Head of the Communication Policy Sector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Javid Musayev, mentioning the recent global media forum in Shusha, said that one of the significant events of this media forum was the fact that President Ilham Aliyev took part in it and spent about three hours, answering all the questions of representatives of foreign media outlets.

"This is the significance given to media and journalism at the state level in Azerbaijan. The joint project founded by the Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group is a vivid example of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Musayev said.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel also said that this platform will contribute to bringing to the public what is happening in the Turkic states.

"At the same time, this joint platform will contribute to the development of relations between the states of the Turkic world. Albayrak Media Group is one of the influential media agencies in Türkiye. I wish good luck to the created platform," the ambassador said.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said that people are witnessing an excellent example of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of media.

"Today we see the result of the steps taken by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to strengthen the organization of the Turkic states in all areas," he noted. "I believe that we saw the importance of the Turkic media towards the world realities, especially after the Second Karabakh war. I believe that this office will be important in terms of the right manner of informing the world about cooperation between Turkic states and events taking place in this geography”.

The 'Turkic World' media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul in 2021, and also became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye.

In addition, the 'Turkic World' media platform was also the official media partner of the "Teknofest-2022" Aerospace and Technology Festival. Along with the above, the platform signed a memorandum of cooperation with Istanbul Commerce University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology and Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).