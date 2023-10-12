Separatists asked for permit to flit Karabakh and Azerbaijan acted nobly anew - professor on Baku Network (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The new release of the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project aired on the Baku Network Expert Platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was a doctor of Law, Professor, Ambassador Namig Aliyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan held local measures to eliminate Armenian separatist troops in Karabakh from September 19 through September 20.

"Azerbaijan did not finish these activities because the separatists asked them to pardon them and give them the opportunity to leave. Azerbaijan again showed goodwill and did not continue its activities," Aliyev said.

Trend presents to readers the full issue of the program: