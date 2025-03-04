Russia joins worldwide action to commemorate Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Commemorative events dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide were organized in the Primorsky Krai of Vladivostok, the Chelyabinsk region, and the Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the public organization "Friendship," based in the Primorsky Territory of Vladivostok city, held a memorial event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In his speech, the chairman of the organization, Ramiz Zeynalov, noted that the night of February 25-26, 1992, became one of the most terrifying events in history. At the initiative of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been conducting systematic and consistent activities to inform the world about the Khojaly genocide—one of the greatest tragedies of humanity.

He informed the participants of the event that the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly!" initiated in 2008 by the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, further strengthens the advocacy efforts in this direction. In conclusion, videos on the Khojaly tragedy prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were screened.

Another event dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy was held in the Chelyabinsk region. The event, organized by the public organization of Azerbaijanis in the Chelyabinsk region, began with a minute of silence in memory of the genocide victims. The head of the organization, Arshad Khankishiyev, gave a detailed account of the history of the genocide. The second part of the event was dedicated to an open discussion. It was emphasized that every Azerbaijani must remember and preserve the history of their country and honor the memory of the genocide victims and martyrs. Following the event, a video about the Khojaly genocide was screened.

One more memorial event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide took place in the Krasnoyarsk Territory of Russia. The ceremony was organized by the Regional Azerbaijani National-Cultural Autonomy and the Union of Azerbaijani Youth of the Krasnoyarsk territory. The ceremony began with a minute of silence to honor the victims of the Khojaly genocide. The Deputy Chairman of the National-Cultural Autonomy for Religious and Spiritual Issues of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Haji Mutallib Ibishov, a witness to those tragic events, Nazim Aliyev, and the Deputy Chairman of the Autonomy, Telman Tamoyev, spoke about the genocide. The courage shown by the Azerbaijani people in restoring their territorial integrity was emphasized, and the establishment of historical justice was noted.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

